Extensive damage is being reported after an industrial fire in Windsor.

Windsor fire says there is extensive damage to an office, mixing room, mixing tower, and two cement hauling trucks after a large fire in an industrial complex.

The fire broke out Tuesday night around 6 p.m. in the 3900 block of North Service Road East, near the E.C. Row Expressway and Central Avenue.

In a social media post, chief fire prevention officer John Smith says the damage estimate may exceed $500,000.

He says there were no injuries, and the cause is still under investigation.