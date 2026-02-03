Windsor fire crews responded to a large fire at an industrial business on Tuesday evening.

Around 6 p.m., crews responded to the 3900 block of North Service Road East.

Large plumes of smoke could be seen rising over the E.C Row Expressway.

In a post to social media, WFRS noted one building and one truck were believed to be involved in the blaze.

Crews were working to prevent the fire from spreading to a diesel tank and other hazards on site.

Around 8:20 p.m., police announced the full closure of North Service Road from Central Avenue to Pillette Road.

**TRAFFIC ALERT** North Service Rd will be closed completely between Central and Pillette due to a fire. #YQGTraffic -02072 — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) February 4, 2026

-Written by CTV Windsor's Robert Lothian