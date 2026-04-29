Damage is estimated at $2 million following a fire near downtown Windsor.

Around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, fire crews were called to the 700-block of Wyandotte Street East at Louis Avenue for a report of smoke.

When Windsor Fire and Rescue crews arrived on the scene, they initiated an offensive attack to extinguish the fire and search for people, but they were pulled out when they realized part of the roof was starting to collapse.

Once that happened, crews went into a defensive mode.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The damage estimate includes damage to the building and its contents, with four businesses being damaged because of the fire.

The 600 and 700 blocks of Wyandotte Street East were closed in both directions between Aylmer Avenue and Marentette Avenue until 2:40 p.m. after being shut down early in the morning.

With files from Rob Hindi