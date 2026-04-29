A fire at a business in the Wyandotte Town Centre is now out.

Windsor fire crews were called to the 700-block of Wyandotte Street East at Louis Avenue around 1:30 Wednesday morning.

Heavy smoke prompted a warning from police for residents in the area to keep their windows closed.

**UPDATE TO ROAD CLOSURE* Wyandotte St E between Aylmer and Marentette remains closed due to a structure fire. Citizens are asked to avoid the area and keep their windows closed due to heavy smoke. #YQGtraffic -02072 — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) April 29, 2026

Speaking on AM800's "Mornings with Mike and Meg", chief fire prevention officer John Smith says crews responded to 701 Wyandotte Street for a report of smoke.

"They went in and did an offensive attack to extinguish the fire and search for people; we call that primary search," says Smith. "When the command ordered a roof report, they realized that part of the roof was starting to collapse. At that point the crews were pulled out, and they went to the defensive mode."

He says the fire is under control.

"They're starting to release crews, so it's going to be dissipating quite a bit at the height of the fire between 1:30 probably until 4 or 5:30 in the morning," he says.

Smith says investigators will look into the cause of the fire.

"We're going to send investigators out there today, and we'll see what we can find based on how much damage to the building can we get investigators inside," says Smith.

.@WindsorFire1 crews are battling a blaze on Wyandotte St E at Louis Ave. They've been here for a few hours now. The fire is at a Middle Eastern market. @WindsorPolice also on scene. @AM800CKLW #cklw pic.twitter.com/250MxMkcjG — Rob Hindi (@rhindi800) April 29, 2026

The building appears to be a Middle Eastern market.

The building also consists of a barber shop and a photo shop.

Wyandotte Street East is closed in both directions between Aylmer Avenue and Marentette Avenue.

There have been no reports of injuries.