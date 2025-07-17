A revamped store within Devonshire Mall will open next week.

SportChek is in the process of moving locations to the newly redeveloped northern entrance of the mall, replacing the former entrance heading into the Sears building.

As a result of the move, the current location is temporarily closed.

Tina Asprakis, the Marketing Manager for Devonshire Mall, confirmed that a soft opening for the new location will occur on July 24.

A date for the grand opening has yet to be confirmed.

This location will be one of SportChek's new concepts.

Mark's Work Warehouse will also be moving to the new northern entrance and will be opening soon, however no date has been announced at this time.

The mall announced that both stores were relocating in August 2024. Work to demolish the former Sears building began in July 2024.