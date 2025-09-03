Windsor police have released their monthly crime stats for August 2025, with a decrease in crimes against people compared to same time last year.

258 crimes against people were reported last month, a 14.3 per cent decrease from August 2024.

Year-to-date crimes against people are also down 4.3 per cent, with 2,047 cases reported so far in 2025.

Reported year-to-date property crimes continue to decrease .

7,279 cases of property crimes were reported from January to the end of August, resulting in a 6.5 per cent decrease.

Other criminal code violations such as child pornography, administration of justice violations, non-violent weapons offences and gaming and betting offences are up 1.5 per cent for the year so far with 1,163 cases reported.

According to Windsor police, Ward 3 and Ward 4 had the highest number of crimes against people for the month of August.

Ward 3 saw the highest number of property crimes.