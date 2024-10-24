Windsor police are reporting a significant decrease in crime on Glengarry Avenue after a high-visibility initiative was launched in the area in August.

On Aug. 10, the police increased their presence in the 300 and 400 blocks of Glengarry Avenue , and since then, reports of violent crime in the Glengarry area have since decreased by 18.7 per cent, and drug crime has dropped by 37.5 per cent.



Police noted a 22.7 per cent increase in arrests in the neighbourhood related to violating bail conditions and other judicial orders.

Windsor Police have made 18 arrests in a Glengarry Avenue neighbourhood as part of the ongoing initiative to support community safety.

Between October 18 and October 20, officers arrested 18 suspects, laid 28 charges, and executed 11 outstanding arrest warrants.

Some of the charges laid include failure to comply, break and enter, sexual assault, and voyeurism.

"As part of this initiative, our officers have maintained a more meaningful and sustained presence in the area, allowing us to build stronger connections with residents, more quickly respond to issues as they arise and ensure that support services workers in this neighbourhood can do their jobs safely," the WPS said in a post on social media.



Police say they will continue to work collaboratively with partner agencies to keep the neighbourhood safe.

