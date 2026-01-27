Snowplows are back out on residential streets in the City of Windsor.

Acting executive director of operations Stacey McGuire says crews have gone through 75 per cent of residential streets in the city.

"We got about 700 kilometres of residential roads so understanding that that's a huge amount of roads," says McGuire. "It takes us quite a while to get through this."

She says it's anticipated plows will continue to run through the day on Tuesday for the remaining residential roads.

McGuire says residents are still being asked to remove parked vehicles from residential streets.

"I do want to mention we are only 75 percent through, so we still need people to continue doing that," says McGuire. "I know it's been a while, so people might be forgetting, so if we can get that message out again for people to park in their driveways if possible."

She says residents should not be throwing snow onto the roadways.

"If we go by and we leave a little bit of a windrow in your driveway, please don't put that back into the roadway because that will cause hazards for other people using that roadway," she says.

City contractors were called in early Monday morning to start plowing residential streets.

Sunday's snowfall brought over four inches, triggering plows to start clearing residential roadways.

McGuire is also reminding residents and property owners to clear sidewalks that abut their property.