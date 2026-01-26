Snowplows are making their way through residential streets in Windsor.

Stacey McGuire, the city's executive director of engineering, says Sunday's snowfall brought over four inches, allowing plows to move into residential streets.

She says crews have been out since 2 a.m. on Sunday working on arterial and collector routes.

McGuire says city contractors were called in early Monday morning to start running on residential streets.

"We like to say it takes at least a minimum of at least 24 hours to clear the residentials, but it can be longer than that," says McGuire. "I would anticipate that we will be running into tomorrow, so I just ask that everybody be as patient as possible. We do have a lot of roads in Windsor to cover, and it takes some time, especially where we have people parked on the roadways."

She says residents are being asked to remove parked vehicles from neighbourhood streets.

"If you do have an opportunity to park in a driveway or in a parking lot that's available to you, please do that because having cars on the road really slows us down, but it also doesn't allow us to completely close the roadways," she says.

McGuire says due to the current temperature, the city is relying heavily on plowing operations at this point for residential streets.

"So you won't see that the roadways are going to be completely bare, and I think everybody got to understand that we're going to do our best to clean them and make sure that they're passable, but until these temperatures change, you're probably not going to see full bare roads," says McGuire.

She says once the main roads are cleared, city crews will move to the residential streets to assist the contractors.

McGuire anticipates the residential cleanup will go into Tuesday.

Environment Canada meteorologist Rob Kuhn told AM800's Morning with Mike and Meg that Windsor-Essex received between 14 and 15 centimetres of snow.