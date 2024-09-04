OTTAWA — Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he has ripped up the supply and confidence deal his party had with the minority Liberal government that helped keep them in power.

Singh says he notified Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today that the NDP are pulling out of the deal because of the government's inability to tackle corporate greed and its inability to stop the Opposition Conservatives, who are surging in the polls.



But Singh says his party can.



Singh will address Canadians in a social media post this afternoon.



In the video statement Singh says when the next federal election comes, they will have to choose between Conservative cuts or hope that the country stands united.



He says Liberals are too weak, too selfish and too beholden to corporate interests to fight for people, and that his party will deliver relief, fix health care, build homes and stop price gouging.



Because the New Democrats pulled out of the deal, it doesn't mean it will trigger an election, as the party could instead vote on Liberal legislation piece by piece.

