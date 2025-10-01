Construction of a roundabout is complete at the intersection of County Road 42 and County Road 19/Manning Road.

The area was closed at the beginning of June to complete phase three of a wider project that will see the eventual widening of County Road 42 between County Road 43 and County Road 19 into spring of next year.

County Road 42 will remain closed to the west for phase four construction.

Allan Botham, Director of Planning and Infrastructure Services for the County of Essex, said the County Road 42 and Manning intersection was expected to be opened by the Wednesday afternoon commute.

"The roundabout will be open, but it will be open for north/south directions and the east direction, but we still have County Road 42 closed to the west for construction," Botham said.

The roundabout, which sits on the boundary line of Tecumseh and Lakeshore is expected to handle 15,000 - 20,000 vehicles per day.

County Road 42 west of County Road 19, heading toward County Road 43 and into Windsor, sees 10,000-13,000 vehicles per day.

Botham said the intersection offers up more options for motorists.

"If they don't want to deal with the work that's occuring right now at Banwell and E.C. Row, this is another option that traffic can choose to move to the east out of the City of Windsor, and into the city," said Botham.

Tecumseh Mayor Gary McNamara said the investment was a proactive blessing that built infrastructure ahead of expected growth.

"For both our municipalities, this is a growth area. I know on our side, on Manning Road, we're talking about 3,500 new homes, the battery plant that's not to far from here, another 4,000 homes there, the hospital that's coming," McNamara said.

Lakeshore Deputy Mayor Kirk Walstedt said they previously received numerous complaints of impatient drivers having to wait at the old set of lights at the intersection.

"It keeps the traffic moving constantly, there's no stops, and it's going to keep a lot of the traffic off of our Class B roads, both in Tecumseh and Lakeshore where we get trucks and cars just beating the heck out of our roads," Walstedt said.

Botham said phase three and four of the $23-million construction project was on time and on budget.

Phase four work includes road widening and the installation of new sidewalks, curbs, landscaping, and boulevard restoration between the Manning Road intersection and the new County Road 43/Banwell Road roundabout that opened in October 2024 as part of phase 2 of the project.