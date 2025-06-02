Starting 7 a.m. Monday Jun. 2, County Road 42 will be closed at the intersection of County Road 19/Manning Road for the construction of a roundabout.

The County of Essex says construction is expected to last until late September with a number of closures and detours in place:

Traffic signals at the intersection of County Road 42 and Manning Road will be shut off starting on June 2.

Westbound traffic along County Road 42 will need to use Patillo Road to County Road 22. No westbound traffic will be permitted through the intersection of County Road 42 and Manning.

Eastbound traffic along County Road 42 will be closed at Lesperance Road to local traffic only. Traffic will be permitted to head south on Manning Road only. The main detour for eastbound traffic will be Banwell Road to EC Row Expressway.

Manning Road will remain open to northbound and southbound traffic during this phase of the project with intermittent closures along Manning Road during the day.

The project is part of a multi-year plan that hopes to increase road capacity, and improve connectivity. The plan includes widening County Road 42 to five lanes, as well as introducing new bike lanes, sidewalks, and trails.