All four exits of the roundabout at County Road 42 and Manning Road are now open.

Roundabout construction finished Oct. 1 , however the west bound exit remained closed on County Road 42 towards Lesperance Road while crews continued improvements.

County Road 42 between Manning and Lesperance was fully opened as of Monday.

Allan Botham, director of planning and infrastructure services for the County of Essex, said the work was completed a month ahead of schedule.

"For 2025 we've stopped just short of Lesperance, the intersection of Lesperance and 42, and moved the construction equipment and construction signage off the road so that we can keep the road open now for the winter season," Botham said.

Botham said there are a number of improvements to the roadway.

"Four lanes of travel, some active transportation facilities, street lighting," he said.

Botham said to expect to see crews back at County Road 42 and Lesperance in the spring.

"Our contractors will get back in the spring when the weather breaks and they'll continue construction from that point west to meet up with the roundabout at Banwell," Botham said.

Phase 4 work in the spring is expected to be completed by June 2026.

Phase 5, the final segment of the overall project, involves the reconstruction of County Road 42 further westward, from Banwell to the City of Windsor.

The county said the final cost to upgrade the County Road 42 corridor is expected to reach $90 million to $100 million.