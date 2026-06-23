County of Essex releases statement on contract talks with local paramedics

The County of Essex has released a statement following an appearance Monday before the Ontario Labour Relations Board regarding the Essential Ambulance Services Agreement with CUPE Local 2974.2.

The statement says, “The County’s position throughout this process has been guided by public safety and the need to maintain reliable emergency medical services for residents of the County of Essex, the City of Windsor, and Pelee Island.”

The statement goes on to say, “A decision from the Ontario Labour Relations Board is pending, and as the matter remains before the board, the County respects the bargaining process, and it would not be appropriate to comment further at this time.”

AM800-NEWS-Windsor-Essex-Windsor-Regional-Hospital-Paramedics-Emergency-ER-Ambulance-Arrival-Emerg-EMS-9-1-1-3-1.3581832 AM800-NEWS-Windsor-Essex-Windsor-Regional-Hospital-Paramedics-Emergency-ER-Ambulance-Arrival-Emerg-EMS-9-1-1-3 (Photo by AM800's Kimberley Johnson)

As AM800 news reported Tuesday morning, CUPE 2974 President James Jovanovic said the Labour Board will now determine the rules that would govern any future strike action.

He says the union will determine when and how best to proceed over the next several weeks.

Jovanovic says the union would apply for a No Board report, starting a 17-day window that puts the workers in a legal strike position.

CUPE Local 2974 represents about 340 paramedics with Essex-Windsor EMS.

The paramedics have been without a new deal since conciliation ended on May 8.

The union says talks have stalled over concerns about staffing shortages, rising call volumes, and paramedic burnout.

Jovanovic remains hopeful the two sides can get a negotiated settlement.