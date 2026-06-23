Labour Board hearing concludes in Essex-Windsor EMS dispute

Windsor-Essex paramedics have moved one step closer to a potential legal strike.

CUPE Local 2974 and the County of Essex appeared before the Ontario Labour Relations Board on Monday to finalize an Essential Ambulance Services Agreement that would determine staffing levels during a strike or lockout.

The hearing marks the conclusion of a process that began earlier this year and is a required step before any legal job action can take place.

Once the ruling is issued in the next few weeks, the union could apply for what’s known as a No Board Report, which would start the countdown toward strike action or reduction of services.

CUPE Local 2974 represents about 340 paramedics who have been without a new collective agreement since conciliation ended on May 8 without a deal.

The union says talks have stalled over concerns about staffing shortages, rising call volumes and paramedic burnout.

James Jovanovic, CUPE 2974 President, says the Labour Board will now determine the rules that would govern any future strike action.

“Sometime in the next several weeks, we’ll determine when and how best to proceed. But then we would apply for what’s called a No Board Report. Once we apply for that, it starts approximately a 17-day window, at the end of which would place us in a position for a legal strike.”

He says it’s difficult because paramedics are not considered essential in the same way that police and fire are.

“Because we are subject to this system and we are held to a different standard as police and fire, our union wants to engage in what would be most meaningful and effective towards impacting negotiations so that way we can successfully secure and stabilize emergency response in Essex County.”

He says paramedics do not want to strike and he remains hopeful a negotiated settlement can still be reached.

“No one is more aware of the deficiencies in EMS than paramedics that serve their communities. So whereas, we do not wish to strike, we feel obligated to do what is necessary to draw the proper attention and to bring the employer to the table to enact meaningful change to help stabilize this broken system.”

Jovanovic says in previous labour disputes with paramedics, the province has seen service reductions ranging from 20 to 40 per cent.

The Labour Board’s decision is expected within the next several weeks.

AM800 News has reached out to the County of Essex for comment.