A member of Windsor City Council is urging people to avoid swimming in the water at the western edge of Sandpoint Beach as police investigate two possible drownings in that area.

The beach is part of Angelo Marignani's Ward 7.

Windsor Police say the OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit will be in the water off the beach on Friday to help with the search.

Police were called shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday to investigate the possible drowning deaths of two people in the area of the beach.

A police spokesperson says three individuals went to the outskirts of Sandpoint Beach to go swimming, and two got swept under.

Officers are searching for "two East Indian males in their early 20s. They will have just their swim trunks on."

Marignani says the city is looking at plans to make improvements to Sand Point Beach, and the engineering plans should come forward this summer.

"I'm going to do my best to fast track that capital project, for which, I think, monies are allotted in 2028. We will be doing our best to push our money forward to make this gem of our city a safe place for everyone," he says.

Marignani says people need to avoid the western edge of the beach and stay in the area near Stop 26.

"Very safe, you can go out a kilometer; there's no current. In the western area, you can go out 10 to 20 feet, and then you get this strong current. So stay away from the western area of Sandpoint Beach," he says.

Marignani says everyone needs to look out for newcomers who aren't aware of the dangers of the current at the beach.

"We grew up in that area; we know exactly the terrain of that beach; they do not. So if you see someone in that area, do the right thing: inform them of the dangers of that area and tell them to go to the eastern end of the beach instead of the western end," he says.

Marignani adds he's seen the city plans for Sand Point Beach, and a breakwall is recommended for the western edge of the beach along with a fishing pier.

City officials say they have learned the two individuals did not enter the water from Sandpoint Beach.

Anyone who witnessed anything that could assist investigators is asked to contact police.

No other information has been released at this time.

Sandpoint is located in the 10000-block of Riverside Drive East.