The councillor for ward 10 in Windsor was on the ground Tuesday in the Remington Park area assessing the damage after an early morning storm brought down numerous trees .

Environment Canada says the storm brought heavy rains and wind gusts of more than 80 kilometres-an-hour.



Jim Morrison says he's saw downed tree limbs on nearly every street, with some of the worst damage at Grand Marais Rd E and Lillian Ave.



"A huge part of the tree has come down right across a driveway and I talked to the resident and they can't get out. The husband was able to take an Uber to get to work this morning and she can't get to work. She's basically trapped and people don't know what to do. How to get rid of these limbs that could be blocking them off."



He says the Remington Park neighbourhood has a lot of linden trees and the fallen tree that he saw was rotted out on the inside.



"These are really big ones that really are close to the homes, and they certainly are something that people get concerned about every time there is a storm."



Morrison says affected residents with storm damage should call 311 to report.



"They'll determine whether it's a city tree. Certainly if it's blocking any roads or causing any concerns or danger for anyone, it's important that we get that recorded as quickly as possible."

The 311 offices are open Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., holidays excluded.



The mobile app is also available by clicking here: https://www.citywindsor.ca/city-hall/customer-service/311/311-mobile-app .

EnWin says at the peak of the power outages, around 4,000 customers were affected, with most being restored within approximately three hours.

