A fierce storm early Tuesday morning is blamed for bringing down trees in Remington Park and South Windsor.

Environment Canada says the storm brought heavy rains and wind gusts of more than 80 kilometres-an-hour.

Eddie Beaune lives in the Remington Park area and says it was a heavy storm.

"When I came out with the dog, it was just thunder and lightning no rain and then all of a sudden it just come down, pouring cats and dogs," says Beaune. "I got three surveillance cameras, I went in the house and couldn't see nothing and then all of a sudden I looked out the front door and it all come down."



He says trees brought down powerlines.



"My brother come from the next street to see what was going on over here and then we seen sparks off Remington Street, a big branch fell off that tree there, fell on the wires, sparks flew 15 feet in the air," he says.



Beaune says his dog did not like the storm.



"I got one dog, he wouldn't shut up," says Beaune. "I've never seen him scared like that. I thought he had to go to the bathroom but I let him outside, he wouldn't go off the porch. Wake me up at 3 o'clock in the morning, I thought he had to go to the bathroom, he didn't have to go because the lightning, lit the sky like crazy and he wouldn't move.



EnWin is working to restore power in some pockets of the city, while Hydro One reports outages in Paquette Corners and Harrow.



There have been no reports of injuries.