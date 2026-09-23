Costco job fair draws hundreds of job-seekers

Hundreds of people line up outside of the Serbian Centre for the East Windsor Costco job fair, September 23, 2026.

Hundreds of hopeful job-seekers have lined up for a possible position at the new Costco in East Windsor.

People began lining up shortly after 5 a.m. Wednesday for a job fair at the Serbian Centre.

This man told AM800 News, he was surprised at the number of people in line at 5:30 a.m., but he wasn’t going to miss out on the opportunity.

“I was expecting nobody to be here, to be honest, but when I showed up, there was a big line, and now it’s even bigger,” he says. “From the beginning I was looking forward to it when they first announced that they were building the new Costco. “Hopefully it’s a good turnout for Windsor. ”

AM800-News-Costco-Job-Fair-2-September-2026 Interested job-seekers line up along Catherine Street for the new East Windsor Costco job fair, September 23, 2026. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV Windsor)

Another man who waited in line was one of the first to get an interview. He talked to AM800 News after the interview process and shared why he applied.

“I hear almost nobody leaves Costco once they start, so that’s what attracted me to it,” he says.

200 positions are available at the giant retailer, which is holding the job fair until three Wednesday afternoon.

A second job fair is set for Thursday afternoon at the Caboto Club from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m.

More than 30 employers from a variety of sectors will be joining Costco at the career fair on Thursday.

The new Costco is set to open November 20.