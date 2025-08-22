Contract talks have broken off between Unifor Local 195 and First Student Canada.

According to the union, the bus company left the bargaining table and has threatened a potential lockout.

Local 195 president Emile Nabbout says the union met with the membership earlier this week and says the workers voted 98 per cent in favour of strike action if needed to back contract demands.

"We have been in bargaining with the First Student management and talks have broke off as the company left the table unless we accept their offer," says Nabbout.

He says the company has reached out to the membership.

"The company had sent a letter to all our members, telling them and advising them that they could be in a potential lockout, so we had the obligation to explain to our members what that means," he says.

Nabbout says a meeting just occurred with a mediator.

"So it takes 17 days so the start of the year will not have any impact on the families or students at this time and we're hoping the company will realize that this, the under paying the bus drivers with a big responsibility being compensated through this set of bargaining," says Nabbout.

He says the union represents 180 drivers.

Nabbout says they drive for the Catholic board along with the public board and French boards.

He says Tecumseh Transit would also be impacted by a work stoppage.

BusKids (Windsor-Essex Student Transportation Services) has posted a notice on its website for families and students.

It says "as we prepare to welcome students back to school for an exciting new year, we would like to inform students and families about a potential disruption in school bus transportation that may occur during the second week of school."

The notice goes on to say, "this will only affect students assigned to First Student Canada bus routes."