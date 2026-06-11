Construction to begin on fourth phase of WEBC skills park in Amherstburg

Construction is set to begin on the fourth phase of the Windsor Essex Bike Community's trail network in Amherstburg.

Construction is set to begin on the fourth phase of the Windsor Essex Bike Community’s trail network in Amherstburg.

The Windsor Essex Bike Community (WEBC) Skills Park has officially received final approval from the town and work is expected to get underway in the coming weeks at the Libro Centre Trails.

The project will be built adjacent to the existing eight-kilometre mountain bike trail system, which was completed over three phases that began in 2023.

Residents will notice bulldozers and heavy equipment beginning prep work at the site, and approximately 400 dump truck loads of dirt will be brought in to build the foundation of the park.

The group is adding to the space that is a safe and free practice area for riders of all ages and skill levels.

Speaking on AM800’s The Kyle Horner Show, WEBC founder James Braakman says the skills park is the final piece of a project years in the making.

“The cherry on top is the WEBC Skills Park, which is going to be adjacent to the existing trails, which will be interconnected so riders can ride the trails and also ride the skills park. But it’s a really cool project that we’re really excited about for kids, for the community, and for just the riding scene as a whole.”

He says crews will completely transform what is currently a flat field into a unique cycling destination.

“It’s just a flat field that we’ve cleaned up and it’s going to be completely transformed in the next few months into something that I don’t think anyone has ever seen in Essex County and I think it’s going to be something that obviously kids are going to love. residents are going to really enjoy and get people outside. I think it’s going to be something that people in Essex County can be pretty proud of.”

Braakman says they’re hopeful the construction will only last a few months.

“Weather dependent and obviously with construction logistics things can change, but we hope to have it done by the end of the summer, which would align with our WEBC youth program, which has been a huge hit and just so kids can really utilize it towards the end of the summer and all through the fall.”

Braakman says the entire trail network has been funded through donations and community support, with more than $250,000 raised for the last three phases, and over $50,000 raised for just this project.

He says no taxpayer dollars have been used for the project.

Those who would like to donate are encouraged to visit the Windsor Essex Bike Community website.