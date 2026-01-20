Amherstburg council has given conditional approval for a new skills bike park to be built at the Libro Centre.

The proposal from the Windsor Essex Bike Community (WEBC) went before council Monday night.

The group will work with administration on planning and building phase 4 as long as WEBC is able to secure the required funding.

WEBC founder James Braakman with Windsor Essex Bike Community (WEBC) said some key highlights of the project include replicating features found on the trails outside of the practice zone.

"You practice all those skills in a controlled safe environment so then you're prepared when you actually get out on the trails. This would create high repetition which allows for more practice that helps rider skills, confidence, and safety," he said.

Braakman said the group looks to continue utilizing the land stewardship agreement with the town.

"This means WEBC will design, fund, and construct this project, while also taking care of ongoing maintenance of the skills park all at no cost to local taxpayers or the town," said Braakman.

Braakman said the estimated cost for construction is $30,000 to $40,000.

"WEBC plans for fundraise for the project costs over this winter and would love to begin construction in early summer 2026. The really important thing to notice is there is no cost or financial burden to the Town of Amherstburg," he said.

A total of 8 kilometres of trail were previously constructed over three phases that began back in June 2023. Phase three opened last summer.

Administration recommends placing the skills park near the dog park area for safety, trail continuity, and easier long-term maintenance.