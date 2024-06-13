Drivers are asked to be patient as construction continues on the E.C. Row Expressway.

Work on the E.C. Row Expressway will be switching to the eastbound lanes starting on Sunday night between Banwell Road and Lauzon Parkway.

Construction on the westbound lanes started at the end of May and will wrap up this week, on schedule.

The section of the busy road has significantly deteriorated due to the heavy volumes of traffic and the annual freeze-thaw cycles.

Crews will be removing the top layers of concrete and repaving the stretch.

Phong Nguy, Manager of Operations for the City of Windsor Public Works Department, says there was no hiccups.

"Be patient with us. As you see, the other side it went very smooth, and we expect the same on this side. So, just give us a little patience and we'll have a nice, smooth road for you."

He says everything went smoothly with the westbound lanes.



"Work was on schedule, we had the first day was a little delayed just because of the weather, but other than that everything else went really smooth. If you drive through it everyday you can see progress everyday so everything went really smooth, and no hiccups at all."

Nguy says they're expecting the eastbound lanes to be completed at the end of the month.

"It's all weather dependant, once we flip over you can expect the same thing, but it's just on the other bound. We will maintain three lanes open during commuting hours, and of course same thing as the other side, we will shut it down at night."

During the daytime, the expressway will be open through the construction zone but reduced to one lane with lowered speeds.

The road will be closed from Sunday, June 16, until Friday, June 28, and will be closed between 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.