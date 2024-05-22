Construction is set to begin this coming weekend on a heavily travelled stretch of the E.C. Row Expressway in Windsor.

Work begins Sunday along a section of the expressway between Banwell Road and Lauzon Parkway, with lane reductions in effect all the way to Jefferson Boulevard.

According to a previous report to city council, the section of the E.C. Row Expressway in question has significantly deteriorated due to the heavy volumes of traffic and the annual freeze-thaw cycles.

Phong Nguy, Manager of Operations for the City of Windsor, estimates the $4.5-million project will take five weeks to complete.

"We're going to be doing some milling and paving. It is going to be night work. We are going to concentrate on one bound, starting with the west bound. We are going to open up for one lane of traffic in that bound during the day," he says.

Nguy says the work will be done overnight to minimize the impact on traffic.

We know the importance of E.C. Row, and we are just going to leverage the success of what we did last year between Howard and Walker Road, and we're going to do exactly similar," he says.

Nguy says it is a well-used section of the E.C. Row Expressway, especially given the construction of the nearby NextStar Energy electric vehicle battery plant.

"It is a very, very critical stretch, so this is one of our major arterials for the city," he adds.

Construction activities for the project will be permitted to be carried out five nights a week, between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. per night, to the extent that the construction operations will allow.