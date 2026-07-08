Construction complete at Caesars Windsor parking garage

After years of construction, the parking garage at Caesars Windsor is fully open to visitors.

“Our garage is fully open, the construction project is now complete,” says Susanne Tomkins, manager of public relations and communications with Caesars Windsor.

Tomkins says the lengthy project has been ongoing for a number of years, but all floors are now open to the public.

Work on the six-floor parking garage was ongoing in phases and included repaving work, painting, new signage, and more.

Some of the floors remained open during the construction, mainly for Diamond and Seven Stars guests.

During the work, the City of Windsor offered free parking at Garage #1 at the corner of Chatham Street and Goyeau Street during busy weekends at the casino.

Tomkins says there was a lot of work done.

“We had some repaved flooring, some new painting, new directional signage. We’re really excited that this project has now come to an end, and we want to thank our guests and the whole community for their continued patience and understanding throughout this process.”

She says they are so thankful to the community for being patient during the work.

“The City of Windsor too was a partner with us for a couple of weekends, opening their garage as well, and because it was an ongoing project and the garage was open throughout construction, so we did have limited parking, but we did keep it open so that there was availability throughout the project.”

Tomkins says every floor is now open, which is great because July is busy.

“We have some great shows coming up in July; we have Seth Meyers on July 11th and Lord Huron on July 12th - that’s this weekend. And then Bush rounds out the month on July 23rd. So come on down and check out our good shows, and enjoy the new parking garage.”

The parking garage is located at 257 Glengarry Avenue.