The City of Windsor is helping Caesars Windsor with some of their parking garage challenges.

The city will be offering free parking at Garage #1 at the corner of Chatham Street and Goyeau Street from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Caesars Windsor has been doing ongoing construction in their parking garage.

Earlier this month, the casino had to close floors three to six as part of the updates happening.

According to a Caesars Windsor spokesperson, the previously affected floors will be available on Friday, but as construction continues, guests are encouraged to take part in ride shares or use nearby parking options.

Friday night is expected to be busy as Hairball performs on the Colosseum Stage for their Bombastic Celebration of Arena Rock tour.

Bill Kralovensky, the city's Manager of Transportation Operations, says the gates will be open for a 12 hour span.

"The gates will be open at 6 p.m., you go in, you find a parking spot and you leave. As long as you're out of the garage before 6 a.m. the next morning, you won't have to pay anything because that's when the gates come down."

He says they wanted to help out the casino.

"It's kind of slow on a Friday night when the weather is this cold, and we'll see what happens. My team is down there making everything nice and cozy for people, nice and clean, so come on down."

Kralovensky says it's a great spot for people to park.

"We're going to take a little bit of a hit, it is sponsored by some different companies, so the city's not losing any revenue. But come on down, take a look, see how nice, convenient, and safe the garages are."

Construction updates within the parking garage have been ongoing since early 2025.

Caesars says construction in the garage will continue into early 2026.