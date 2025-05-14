Underground construction work in and around one busy Windsor intersection should be completed by the end of the month, but the orange construction barrels won't be coming down until July.

Lane reductions and detours have been in place around Walker Road and Tecumseh Road East since early March as ENWIN installs a new 1,200-meter-long concrete water main.

Along with the intersection, the work has impacted several surrounding roads, including Memorial Drive, Turner Road, Factoria Road, Milloy Street, and Chandler Road, all near the Met Campus of Windsor Regional Hospital.

Ward 4 Councillor Mark McKenzie requested an update on the work, as he says he's received calls from people angry about the lane reductions when it looks like no work is taking place along Tecumseh Road East.

Windsor's Commissioner of Infrastructure Services David Simpson told the council during Monday's meeting that the underground work is essentially complete along Tecumseh Road and crews have moved down Turner Road.

"That's where the actual work is happening right now before they can come back and pressure test that water main, start filling it with potable water, chlorinate it, and do all of the testing and make it ready for commissioning," he says.

Simpson says he understands the perspective that no work is taking place along Tecumseh Road, but crews are working on this project along the 2200-block of Turner Road.

"Right now that work is anticipated to be completed, if not this week, then next week, in terms of that tie-in," he says.

The current work is the continuation of a project that started in May 2024.

ENWIN says road paving and surface restoration are scheduled to begin at the end of May and continue through June, with overall project completion targeted for July.