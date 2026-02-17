Damage is pegged at $200,000 following a fire at a home in the 400 block of Elliott Street West on Tuesday morning.

Eight people were displaced from the one-and-a-half storey home near Bruce Avenue and Church Street.

Windsor Fire and Rescue Services said their investigation determined there to be no working smoke alarms on the first or second floor.

Officials also said the fire started in the basement beside the hot water tank and furnace where combustibles were stored up against both appliances.

No injuries were reported.