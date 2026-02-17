Damage is being described as 'considerable' after a house fire in downtown Windsor.

Windsor fire crews were called to the 400-block of Elliott St. W. near Bruce Ave. and Church St. just before 11 Tuesday morning.

Chief fire prevention officer John Smith says an investigator attended the scene to determine the origin and cause.

He says there is a considerable amount of damage to the interior of the one-and-a-half-story home.

No other details have been released.