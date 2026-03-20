Reach out for help if you need it.

That's the message from the Canadian Mental Health Association Windsor-Essex County Branch following a fatal officer-involved shooting in the city's west end on Wednesday evening.

A 40-year-old man armed with a knife after allegedly committing a robbery at a convenience store was shot by officers in the area of Rankin Avenue and Wyandotte Street West.

He was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Photos and videos of the incident quickly circulated on social media, including when the man was shot by the officers.

Diane Quadros, Director of Clinical Services at CMHA-WECB, says there are a number of mental health supports available for individuals such as the Coordinated Access Team at CMHA, the Mental Health and Addictions Urgent Crisis Centre, Community Crisis Line, among others.

She says those who watched the video or witnessed the incident firsthand could go through a range of emotions.

"It's normal to feel shaky, it's normal to have different emotional responses, it's also normal sometimes to feel numb. However, if that continues then that's the time where you really should be seeking some professional guidance and support... understand that sleep can be disrupted, those are all common trauma responses that our body will go through."

Quadros says they do tend to see an influx of those seeking supports following these types of incidents.

"It's people reaching out for the support that they need, I always see that as a positive. We don't want individuals that go through these experiences to isolate and feel like they don't have anywhere to turn, or can't call anybody. So, seeing that influx is a positive in my eyes."

She says she feels for the officers involved because health and emergency professionals want to support and protect the community.

"So these type of events really hit professionals hard because fundamentally we are there to create safety and security in the community. So, I feel for the officers that were a part of this because I know it's not easy."

Those looking for mental health supports can visit the CMHA-WECB website for more information.

The province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has taken over the investigation.

Investigators are asking anyone with information, including videos and photos, to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or on the SIU's website.