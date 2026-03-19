A 40-year-old man is dead after a police-involved shooting in West Windsor.

The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says a man armed with a knife allegedly committed a robbery at a convenience store on Sandwich Street Wednesday evening.

According to the SIU, Windsor police located the man in the area of Rankin Avenue and Wyandotte Street.

The SIU says an interaction occurred where officers used their tasers, followed by two officers discharging their firearms.

SIU Investigating Fatal Police-Involved Shooting in Windsor

News release: https://t.co/YfZFEYVHks@WindsorPolice — Special Investigations Unit (@SIUOntario) March 19, 2026

The man was struck and taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased at 9:35 p.m.

The SIU says three investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case.

Investigators are asking anyone with information, including videos and photos, to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or on the SIU's website.