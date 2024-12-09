Windsor Spitfire fans have done it again.

They tossed 3,954 stuffed animals on to the ice Sunday after the Spitfires scored their first goal against the Saginaw Spirit at the WFCU Centre during the team's annual 'Teddy Bear Toss' game.

The stuffed animals will be donated to Sparky's Toy Drive.

Windsor beat Saginaw 7-4 after erasing a 3-1 deficit with four unanswered goals in the second period.

The Spitfires are back in action Thursday night when they welcome the Erie Otters to the WFCU Centre.