The Windsor Spitfires erased a 3-1 deficit with four unanswered goals in the second period downing the Saginaw Spirit 7-4 at the WFCU Centre Sunday.

Ilya Protas had two goals and two assists and AJ Spellacy scored twice and added an assist in the win.

Windsor is 6-1-1 in its past eight games and is three points back of London for top spot in the OHL Western Conference.

The Spits are back in action Thursday night against the Erie Otters.