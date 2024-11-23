A contract offer from the union representing employees at Clear Medical Imaging is now being reviewed by company officials.

Unifor Local 2458 represents 130 employees at Clear Medical Imaging who work as x-ray and ultrasound technologists and clerical and administrative staff across 11 locations in Windsor, LaSalle, Tecumseh, Essex, and Chatham.

A union official said Friday that the latest offer is being reviewed, and they hope to receive a response from the company sometime early next week.

Talks had resumed Nov. 21 after negotiations broke off suddenly Nov. 8.

Wages, benefits, mandatory overtime, job security, and the contracting out of services remain sticking points in the strike that began Oct. 25.