It's back to normal at St. Clair College in Windsor after a day of action by striking support staff forced the cancellation of classes.

A college spokesperson says that after Thursday's temporary closure of the main Windsor campus, all regular campus operations and scheduled classes will resume today.

The striking support staff blocked and delayed traffic from using the Cabana Road entrance and the one off the Herb Grey Parkway yesterday morning.

The college decided to cancel classes out of an abundance of caution.

OPSEU Local 137 represents support staff members at St. Clair College in Windsor and Chatham-Kent.

They're part of the 10,000 full-time support staff from Ontario's 24 publicly funded colleges who walked off the job September 11 after the two sides failed to reach a new collective agreement.

Improved wages, benefits, and job security are the key issues in negotiations.