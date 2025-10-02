St. Clair College has cancelled all classes for Thursday as striking support staff are staging a day of action by blocking any entrance to campus.

The striking support staff are blocking and delaying traffic from using the Cabana Road entrance and the one off the Herb Grey Parkway.

Vice President of Communications John Fairley says out of an abundance of caution for our students and staff, the college has decided to cancel all classes at the South Windsor campus.

Fairley says this is the best way to go and the college will continue to monitor the situation.

A day of action for the support staff strike at Ontario colleges. At St. Clair College, striking members are not letting vehicles pass the picket line #cklw @AM800CKLW pic.twitter.com/NfHTtVTXXX — Rob Hindi (@rhindi800) October 2, 2025

OPSEU Local 137 represents support staff members at St. Clair College in Windsor and Chatham-Kent.

They're part of the 10,000 full-time support staff from Ontario's 24 publicly funded colleges who walked off the job September 11 after the two sides failed to reach a new collective agreement.

Improved wages, benefits, and job security are the key issues in negotiations.

Multiple Windsor police officers are on scene to ensure public safety and manage traffic flow.

Police ask drivers to avoid the area if possible and refrain from contacting the 911 Emergency Centre about this situation unless you have an emergency.

This is a developing story. More to come.