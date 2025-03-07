A case of measles has been identified in Chatham-Kent.

CK Public Health says that a young person who attended Chatham Christian School at 475 Keil Drive S. in Chatham is recognized to have measles.

Families of affected students have been notified, and CK Public Health is working in collaboration with school administration to provide guidance to school personnel and families.

CK Public Health has also identified three additional points of exposure:

Thamesview Family Health Team (465 Grand Ave W., Chatham ON) March 5 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thamesview Family Health Team (465 Grand Ave W., Chatham ON) March 6 from 2:15 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. Chatham-Kent Health Alliance Emergency Department (80 Grand Ave W., Chatham) Feb. 15 from 2:35 p.m. to 5:31 p.m.

On Friday afternoon, CK Public Health confirmed six additional exposure points, they include:

YMCA Chatham (101 Courthouse Ln., Chatham) February 25th, from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Chatham Christian School Celebration of Learning Event (475 Keil Drive S., Chatham) February 27th from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Chatham Christian School Discovery Day -Kindergarten Registration (475 Keil Drive S., Chatham) February 28th from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. No Frills Chatham (835 Queen St., Chatham) March 5th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tilbury Walk-In Clinic (15 Mill St. E., Tilbury) March 5th from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tilbury Walk-In Clinic (15 Mill St. E., Tilbury) March 6th from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Officials say if you were present during these timeframes and are not up-to-date with your vaccinations, call CK Public Health at 519-352-7270 ext. 5902.

On March 4, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit confirmed a measles case in Ruthven with two points of exposure.

If you are experiencing symptoms of measles and need to visit a healthcare provider, emergency department, or walk-in clinic, call first and tell them you have had an exposure and measles symptoms.

Symptoms can include a fever, runny nose, cough, drowsiness, irritability, and red eyes. A red rash appears on the face 3 to 7 days after the start of the above symptoms.

The rash may start from the face and progress down the body.

CK Public Health says it's important to note that the vast majority of individuals are vaccinated against measles, providing them with protection against the disease.

As such, the risk of contracting measles remains small to the broader community. However, as a precautionary measure, we urge all individuals to ensure they are up-to-date on their vaccinations.