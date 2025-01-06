Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens says the city will never touch the golf course at Roseland Golf Club.

Dilkens says the city intends on keeping the heritage designation for the course but is looking to remove the designation for the parking lot and clubhouse.

He says without the removal, the city could not tear down the existing clubhouse for a new clubhouse or look at the prospect of a future housing development in the parking lot.

Dilkens says the recommendation is to remove the designation off of the parking lot and existing clubhouse.

"The 18-hole golf course, Roseland Golf Course will still remain a heritage protected golf course but we can't even replace or tear down the existing clubhouse unless we have this designation amended," says Dilkens.

He says the amendment is needed if the city wants to move forward with a new clubhouse at Roseland.

"I think myself, everyone around the city council table, everyone in the community appreciates the value of the only municipally run Donald Ross course in the country," he says. "We intend on keeping that. We don't want to touch the golf course proper, we will never touch the golf course proper. There's an attempt I think to make this sound like this is the first step to see a full development at Roseland Golf Course. As far as I'm concerned that will never happen. That is a beautiful course the the community values, that the city values and we want to make sure that heritage designation stays on the golf course proper."

Ward 1 city councillor Fred Francis sits on the committee and opposes the amendment.

He's worried if city council amends the designation, it will set a precedent allowing future councils to also amend the designation and allow housing on the golf course one day.