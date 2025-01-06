The ward 1 councillor is opposed to removing the heritage designation from a local golf course.

Fred Francis says heritage sites need to be protected, not removed to allow for development, and on Monday, the Development and Heritage Standing Committee will be presented with a report to amend the heritage designation on the Roseland Golf Course.

This removal would allow for the demolition of the clubhouse, and allow for development on the land of the clubhouse and parking lot.

The clubhouse has been vacant since spring 2024 after council approved moving the curling club to the Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex.

In March 2024, mayor Drew Dilkens and council committed to increasing housing and endorsed a plan to optimize city-owned properties. The Roseland Golf Course was identified as suitable for development.

The proposed plan at Roseland would include a 38-unit luxury condo building with a green roof, underground parking, tiered levels, glass railings, balconies, along with a new clubhouse for the golf course, something Francis and residents have been opposed to from the start.

Francis says he doesn't want the by-law amended.

"We have to protect our heritage features, not build high-rise luxury condos on there. But, the committee is going to have to make a tough decision, and I know the residents have a number of concerns. People in that area don't want their Roseland neighbourhood changes, they don't want the heritage features of the golf course destroyed or affected in a negative way."

He says over 20 years ago council designated this course a heritage site to protect it.

"If city council today can amend that to allow for a luxury condo development on the parking lot, that means that a future council can amend the by-law to put housing on the golf course one day. That's literally what this means. I think city council is foolishly opening up a door, and setting a precedent that allows a future council to really put housing on the golf course itself one day."

Francis says residents weren't told last March during an open house that the course was a heritage site.

"Residents were asked to fill out a survey, and they weren't given all the information prior to them filling out that survey. So now residents are going, 'What's going on here? What's going on with this process? Why were we not given the full information and then asked to give a survey? Why were we never asked if we want this or not?'. We're talking about luxury condos on a heritage site."

The course was designated under the Ontario Heritage Act on August 25, 2003.

The Roseland Golf Course was designed in 1926 and built in 1927, and the clubhouse was built in 1978.

At this point in time, there is no formal proposal for future development on this property.

Administration recommends approving the amendment to the designation. If approved by the committee, it will go to city council for final approval.

The committee meets at 4:30 p.m. on Monday.