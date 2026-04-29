A call for more community benefits funding due to the ongoing delays in opening of the Gordie Howe International Bridge between Windsor and Detroit.

City council passed a motion from Ward 1 Councillor Fred Francis during Monday's meeting that will see city staff sending letters to the federal government seeking more grant funding for community groups and non-profit organizations.

Francis says as a result of the delays, Windsor and its neighbourhoods have to deal with the consequences.

"More trucks on particular roadways, more disruption, so on and so forth," he says. "As a result of the delay, I'm hoping that we can secure more funding from the federal government that can go out as grants to community groups that can assist them with the great work they do in our neighbourhoods."

Since construction began on the new crossing, the Gordie Howe International Bridge Community Benefits Plan has been providing funding for infrastructure, workforce development, and community organization investments.

Through the community investments, community organizations have been able to apply annually for funding for events, programming, and infrastructure improvements in amounts ranging from $1,000 to $25,000 (CDN).

The benefits plan has been delivered by Bridging North America with collaboration and oversight from the Windsor Detroit Bridge Authority and the state of Michigan.

Francis says he would like to see community groups be able to apply for the additional funding.

"We've done it in the past, and it's worked out great. A lot of different groups have benefitted from and done some really good work in the community, be it beautification initiatives, be it commercial initiatives, or be it improvements to certain neighbourhoods, so if we're able to secure more federal funding to do that until the new bridge is open, I think that would be a win-win for everyone in the community," he says.

Francis says even if the bridge were to open tomorrow or next week, there still have been delays.

"It we could do some kind of retroactive funding mechanism that takes that delay into consideration, I think it would be fair," he says. "You're not going to get anything if you don't ask, so this is me asking, and this is city council asking for more funding from the federal level as a result of the delay of the opening of the Gordie Howe Bridge."

The opening of the $6.4 billion crossing was previously delayed from fall 2025 to early 2026, and while officials now say the crossing is expected to open this spring, an exact date has yet to be announced.