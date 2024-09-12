Some unique sidewalk art will be on display in downtown Windsor during the Windsor International Film Festival.

During Monday's council meeting, council approved a request from Ward 3's Renaldo Agostino to allow an exemption to a city bylaw prohibiting things like sidewalk art or clean graffiti.

Agostino describes the sidewalk art that's being planned as power washing or pressure sparying designs onto the cement, a process know as reverse graffiti or clean graffiti.

"You basically power wash a stencil into a piece of cement, and the actual art work is the washing," he says. "So it appears on the sidewalk and almost glows because you're just kind of stencilling out where the power wash is."

Agostino says there's no opportunity for someone to slip on it or fall or trip, and it's very inexpensive.

"So over time it gets dirty again. Once it's dirty again, you can do a different one or do a new one, or you just kind of fix the one that was there," he says.

Agostino also requested administration bring back a report on reopening the bylaw to allow designs or art on city sidewalks.

The 20th Windsor International Film Festival will run from Thursday, Oct. 24 to Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024.

The full festival lineup will be revealed on Sept. 19.

Over 190 films and 50 short films will be shown during this year's festival.