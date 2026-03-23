The City of Windsor wants you to know that some trees within Malden Park that have cut marks on them are not the result of vandalism.

Rather, it's part of invasive-species control and visitors may notice cut marks on about 50 trees.

The city says crews are marking and girdling an invasive tree called tree-of-heaven to stop it from spreading seeds.

Staff will monitor the area through the growing season, and it usually takes two to three years to fully remove these species.

Once that’s done, the city will plant native trees, grasses, and wildflowers to restore the habitat.

Tree-of-heaven isn’t dangerous to people, but it's bad for native species and could attract the spotted lanternfly, a major pest the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is watching closely.