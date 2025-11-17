You're being asked to be on the lookout for an invasive species in Windsor-Essex.

Two free workshops will take place Monday bringing awareness to spotted lanternfly, an invasive species that poses a serious risk to the grape and wine industry in Essex County.

Emily Posteraro, program development coordinator, Invasive Species Centre, said spotted lanternfly has a strong preference for grapevines, disrupting the flow of sugars needed by the plant.

"They can cause a lot of vine damage, up to and including death of the grape vines, so we are concerned about the grape producing and wine industries if it does get into Ontario and established here," Posteraro said.

The pest also targets black walnut and maple trees, and if it establishes in Canada, it would also impact Ontario's horticulture and forestry industries.

Posteraro said spotted lanternfly is a winged insect that usually dies off at the first frost, but their egg masses can be seen year-round.

"Usually their wings are folded in a resting position, kind of like a moth, although they're not a moth, and they have pale grey wings with sort of a pink tinge to them and as their namesake implies they have little black spots on them," she said.

According to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), there have been at least six cases of live sightings or interceptions of spotted lanternfly in the region over the past couple of months alone.

Posteraro said it's important to follow the advice of the CFIA.

"If you spot it, catch it, snap it and report it. It's very important that if people do see that they get a photo of it and that they actually capture the specimen as well. You can put it in a little plastic bag or some kind of container, stick it in your freezer, that's fine, but when you report it, the CFIA will want the specimen so please make sure you get that," said Posteraro.

She said the public is welcome to attend including grape and tender fruit growers, vineyard staff and owners, arborists, landscapers, government and conservation authority staff, students, and gardeners.