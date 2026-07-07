City offering special waste collection following last weekend’s severe weather

The City of Windsor is providing additional support for residents cleaning up from last weekend’s severe weather and rainfall.

Starting Tuesday, the city, along with Miller Waste, will be offering special tree waste collection for Windsor residents.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens says the additional service will last for the next two weeks and will be on the same day as your past leaf and yard waste collection.

“If you are in Collection Zone B this week, Collection Zone A next week, just put your yard waste out on the normal day that you would put out your yard waste, and the trucks will come and pick up anything that’s put out,” says Dilkens. “Don’t forget the rule of 4s—can’t be more than four feet, four inches in diameter and 44 pounds in weight.”

Extra yard-waste pick-up in Barrie Barrie residents can put paper bags at the curb for an additional week this year. PHOTO: SUBMITTED BY CITY OF BARRIE

He says call 311 if you have a downed tree.

“If you still have a downed tree that you think some folks aren’t aware of, then either call 311—listen, there’s been some delay as well on 311 just because of the number of calls—or you can use the app, or you can use the website to log your complaint as well,” he says. “It all gets captured in the system, and the resources will be deployed appropriately to deal with those tree issues.”

Dilkens says the city is also offering additional support for basement floodings.

“That extra pickup will be based on, I’ll call it an appointment, where if you have a problem, you notify 311,” says Dilkens. “311 will give you a date and time to have the material curbside in the normal place where you put garbage; a special truck will come by and pick up damaged goods from basement floods, but you have to register for that service by this Friday.”