Basement flooding reported in parts of Windsor

There are reports of basement flooding in parts of Windsor following Sunday’s heavy rain.

According to some social media posts, basement flooding has occurred in parts of South Windsor and East Windsor.

Ward 7 city councillor Angelo Marignani says he has received calls about flooding in his ward.

He represents parts of the East End, including the Forest Glade area and says the rain came down so quickly, causing basement flooding in his ward.

“It caused flooding, some full basements and some are just partial,” he says.

Marignani says he’s receiving reports of basement flooding in different sections of his ward.

“We have concerns with flooding,” says Marignani. “It’s not just Forest Glade.”

He says if you’re experiencing flooding, call your insurance company and let the city know by call 311.

“Do what you can and give us a call if you need a hand; give me a call if you need a hand, and we’ll go from there,” he says.

The Essex Region Conservative Authority (ERCA) has issued a flood watch for the area.

ERCA says as of 9:30 Sunday night, rain gauges across the region had recorded more than 30mm of rain.