The City of Windsor will be diving into an exciting event in 2025-26.

Windsor mayor, Drew Dilkens, announced on Wednesday morning that Windsor will be hosting the Canada Cup of Diving in 2025-26.

This event is a two-year commitment, and will be held at the Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre.

It will feature some of the best divers in the world on their Olympic Games pathway, and it's expected to bring between 80 to 120 divers to the city, as well as about 50 coaches and officials from around the world.

Dilkens says he's so happy the city will host this event.

"That competition's Olympic event presented will include events for 3 metre [springboard], 3 metre [springboard] synchro, 10 metre [platform], and 10 metre [platform] synchro. Windsor has certainly made a name for itself in aquatics, and we're so happy to host these events."

Penny Joyce, Chief Operating Officer of Diving Plungeon Canada, says there will be international media broadcasting during the Canada Cup.

"Not only does it give our national team divers a chance to compete and perform in front of a home crowd, but it's also an opportunity for Windsor to again be put on the world stage."



Joyce says there's usually about 20 countries who participate.



"There's no limit to the size of team that the countries can bring, along with the athletes and divers there's always judges and officials. There's a lot of medical staff that come, so it's quite the footprint that we have for a one week period while we bring the event here to Windsor."

This is a international event recognized by World Aquatics, and it is usually held in the late spring.

This announcement comes just days before Windsor hosts the 2024 Canadian Diving Trials and Summer National Championships at the Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre for the first time ever.