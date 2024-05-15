A Windsor teen will be competing this weekend hoping to claim a spot at this year's summer Olympics.

The City of Windsor will host the Canadian Diving Trials and Summer National Championships at the Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre for the first time ever.

The announcement was made Wednesday morning at the Training Centre, where from May 17 to May 19 close to 50 of Canada's top divers will make waves as they compete for national titles, and the honour of representing Team Canada at the upcoming Paris 2024 Summer Games.

One of those 50 divers looking to qualify will be 16-year-old Maisy Woloszyn, who is a local diver with the Windsor Diving Club.

Woloszyn says she's been diving since she was 8-years-old, and she's so exciting to take part in the event this weekend.

"I'm here with so many amazing divers, they've been to the Olympics before, I've competed against them but this is just on such a different level. This is in my hometown, I get to have my parents here, and it's a thrill."

She says it feels great to be able to compete at home.

"Every pool is different, all the boards are different, so being able to be comfortable in my own pool it's actually a lot better than I think a lot of people can say."

Ioana Marinescu, head coach of the Windsor Diving Club, says being able to host this event is excellent.

"This just makes us dream bigger, and higher, and hopefully next Olympic trials we have someone trying for the Olympics or be one of the best. Maisy is still very young, so I think it's excellent."

The competition this weekend includes Men's 10 metre, Women's 3 metre, and Women's 10 metre events.

Woloszyn will be competing on Friday morning, and on Sunday.

In addition to announcing the Olympic trials, it was also announced that the Canada Cup of Diving will be coming to Windsor in 2025-26.