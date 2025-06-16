A special celebration for the City of Windsor.

On Sunday July 13, the city will not only celebrate its 133rd birthday, a grand opening celebration will be held for the brand-new year-round event space at City Hall Square.

Work on the $15.4-million project started in July 2024, with hopes of a winter opening dashed after crucial components to keep the ice cold were delayed .

Residents are invited to the party which will include free birthday cupcakes (while supplies last), live entertainment, recreation demonstrations and activities, a children's art exhibition, and family-friendly games and activations.

Ward 3 councillor Renaldo Agostino says the event runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

"It's going to be another action packed weekend in downtown Windsor because we have a ton of stuff in store," Agostino said.

Agostino says he's working on activities to bring to the space over the summer.

"Rollerskating, concerts, there's all kinds of stuff we have planned for the square, for downtown, for the aquatic centre, and this is another example of the investments of the seeds now starting to grow," he said.

Agostino says the city is open to ideas from groups or individuals that want to make use of the space.

"Bringing people to the downtown core, activating it for the residents, businesses, and the tourists from out of town is what we're all about," said Agostino.

The city will offer free admission to the Chimczuk Museum that same day from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Residents can also get in on the fun by downloading a print-at-home passport and keep track of all there is to explore.

Explorers who visit at least two of the listed activities and submit their Explore Your City Passport at any City of Windsor community centre by August 1, 2025, will be entered into a draw to win a celebration prize basket.