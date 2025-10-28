People across Windsor are being given the chance to ask questions and voice concerns about the area of the city they live in.

The City of Windsor has scheduled its annual ward meetings for October and November.

Each meeting involves the councillor for a given ward, Mayor Drew Dilkens, and members of city administration, giving people a chance to speak directly to them.

The city says to ensure the best use of time and to facilitate productive interactions with councillors and city administration, some ward meetings will bring together multiple councillors for a shared meeting.

The first meeting on the schedule is set for October 28 and will focus on Ward 2 and Ward 3.

Ward 3 is represented by Renaldo Agostino, while the Ward 2 seat is empty after Fabio Costante resigned from the seat in late June.

The byelection vote to replace Costante is scheduled for October 27.

Agostino says these meetings help shape the future of the ward.

"It's where we get the best amount of feedback. Administration is there, the mayor is there; it's a really good time to listen and a good time to have conversations with people in the ward and people who are concerned. It's a great place to raise issues and find solutions," he says.

Agostino says some issues are always raised in his ward.

"Homelessness and mental health-those are the big ones for the ward and the most challenging for us to achieve," he says. "But we continue to work on them, and we continue to press forward."

Agostino says they don't know all the answers as city councillors, but the administration does.

"This is a great opportunity to come and meet with the front line of the city and the great people that are there, working day and night to make things better for everyone. If you've got a question for them, they're there to help answer, and we're there to help direct as well," he says.

While the focus will be on the ward hosting each meeting, all are welcome to attend.

Anyone who cannot attend but would like to share their feedback can call 311, Monday to Friday (excluding holidays) 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., or visit CityWindsor.ca/CustomerService for more ways to take part.

2025 Ward Meeting Schedule:

Wards 2 and 3: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Councillor: Renaldo Agostino (Ward 3)

Location: All Saints' Anglican Church - Scott Hall, 330 City Hall Square West

Wards 4, 5, and 10: Thursday, November 6, 2025, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Councillors: Mark McKenzie (Ward 4), Ed Sleiman (Ward 5), and Jim Morrison (Ward 10)

Location: Caboto Club - Caboto Hall, 2175 Parent Avenue

Ward 1: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Councillor: Fred Francis

Location: Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex, 2555 Pulford Street

Wards 6, 7, and 8: Tuesday, November 18, 2025, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Councillors: Jo-Anne Gignac (Ward 6), Angelo Marignani (Ward 7), and Gary Kaschak (Ward 8)

Location: WFCU Centre - Reception Hall, 8787 McHugh Street

Ward 9: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Councillor: Kieran McKenzie

Location: Windsor Christian Fellowship, 4490 Seventh Concession Road