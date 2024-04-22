The City of Windsor continues its truck route study in an effort to modernize the truck route network to adapt to changing city requirements.

The study commenced last July and is now in phase 2 with public drop-in consultation events scheduled.



Ward 9 councillor Kieran McKenzie says the city is looking to optimize where trucks can and should go.



"Different roads have different capacities just within its load-bearing capacity but also the traffic capacity that it has. So, we're looking at where the trucks need to go and where the city's infrastructure is built in such a way that it can accommodate."



Two draft network options are being proposed with option one applying to all trucks over 4500 kg or more gross weight with select limited hours routes (e.g. daytime only).



Option two proposes a dual-tier network:



-Primary routes for all trucks over 4,500 kg (as per the current bylaw).



-Secondary routes restricted to smaller trucks (e.g. maximum 4 axles) which would help reduce "cut-through" trips by larger trucks, while still guiding access for smaller vehicles.



McKenzie says he plans to raise his concerns during Monday's council meeting.



"Everything comes back to some of the fundamental questions. The first one being what is the safest way for that type of traffic to get where it's trying to get to. And B, how much capacity does our infrastructure have to handle that type of traffic on the roads. Not only from a load-bearing perspective, but also from a traffic management perspective."



McKenzie says the plan could help shape future capital budgets.



He says the city is expecting a considerable amount of truck traffic along County Road 42 in relation to the NextStar Energy battery plant and feeder plant construction around the airport land.



"At some point County Road 42, and it's coming in the I would say medium term, there is going to be a massive improvement to that roadway, if that's the proper word, expansion and capacity. And some of that certainly is going to include consideration for the increase in freight traffic that we know is coming along that entire corridor. Lauzon Parkway, the same thing."



The study is being led by Arcadis, an experienced company in goods movement and truck route studies in Ontario.



The first public drop-in consultation event will take place on Monday Apr. 29, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at John Muir Library, 363 Mill Street in Windsor.



The second event will take place on Tuesday Apr. 30, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the WFCU Centre (Michigan/Superior/Huron Room), 8787 McHugh Street.



Light refreshments will be served at both events.

